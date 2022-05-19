Plaza College in Forest Hills welcomed elected officials and other dignitaries to its Queens Boulevard campus on May 6 for the official ribbon cutting for its new School of Nursing.
Students will earn their bachelor’s degrees in coursework that allows them to combine 60 previously earned credits with 60 core nursing credits.
The ceremony coincided with National Nurses Day.
“It’s great that students in Queens no longer have to travel to other boroughs for a program like this,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in a press release issued by the school. “It is now in our back yard. This is more than just simply a ribbon-cutting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.