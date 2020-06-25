City Harvest, which collects food for the needy and distributes it to food pantries, soup kitchens and community-based groups, hosted a pop-up food pantry last week at the Queensbridge Houses complex in Astoria.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the agency has expanded its weekend working schedule and its warehouse is operating 128 hours per week.
