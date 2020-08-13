Another restaurant in the neighborhood has shut its doors.
Hinoki Japanese Restaurant & Bar at 71-37 Austin St. in Forest Hills closed July 31.
“Thank you for your local patronage over the years,” the restaurant announced in an Instagram post. “It was our biggest pleasure to serve the community with authentic Japanese cuisine; it has been our dream to open this restaurant and we are grateful to share this experience with you all.”
The owners also run the Japanese grocery store Sakura-Ya at 73-05 Austin St.
Attempts to reach the owners were not successful.
Hinoki opened in early 2019 at the former site of A&J Pizza, which had been an Austin Street staple for nearly 40 years.
Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, told the Chronicle business had been a struggle for Hinoki even before the coronavirus crisis.
“It wasn’t doing well from day one,” she said last Thursday.
Brown cited the dark windows — “You couldn’t see in” — and that there were more established businesses selling sushi cheaper nearby. She said the pandemic might have been the final nail in the coffin.
“I feel badly for them but sometimes it’s better to cut your losses and move on,” Brown said, adding that the Sakura-Ya grocery store is “very successful.”
Eateries closing their doors has become a familiar sight in the area in recent months. Forest Hills Diner on Austin Street closed, as did Jack and Nellie’s on Ascan Avenue.
The Irish Cottage on 72nd Avenue closed in early May — longtime owner Kathleen McNulty died from the coronavirus in April — but reopened recently under new management as The Cottage.
Just a few of the eateries that closed in the borough recently include Woodhaven House on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, Avenue Diner on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, Sushi Village on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside and Buddy’s Kosher Delicatessen on 73rd Avenue in Oakland Gardens.
