Douglas Shapiro, one of the 12 candidates running to replace Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), said the district will have to do more with less as the city faces an economic downturn.
The Kew Gardens resident advises chief financial officers on how to run businesses for the advisory firm Gartner. Shapiro, who graduated from Northwestern University, previously worked for the International Monetary Fund, dealing with economic inequality in West Africa, and was a federal consultant working to make sure people suffering from food insecurity received food stamps.
He said healthcare and education “above all else” are the main issues. Shapiro wants more coronavirus testing sites, with one available within a mile of everyone’s home.
Shapiro supports the Department of Education’s diversity proposal for District 28, which would see some middle school students in Jamaica swapped with some in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Kew Gardens. Shapiro, who attended PS 196, Halsey JHS 157 and Stuyvesant High School, said he grew up in diverse schools.
“I believe it strengthened my own education,” he said, adding, “High quality education is a fundamental human right.”
The plan has drawn criticism from many parents and Shapiro said the DOE could have done a better job with transparency while rolling out the proposal.
“[Schools Chancellor Richard] Carranza hasn’t done the best job of communicating,” he said. “He seems to antagonize people for no apparent reason and so he’s lost credibility with many of the parents.”
Phase IV of the Queens Boulevard bike lanes, which will see the roadway’s bike lanes extended from Yellowstone Boulevard to Union Turnpike, remains unfinished.
“I’d like to see if there’s another way, a better way,” Shapiro said. “It’s not clear that there is.”
He also called the city’s plan to close Rikers Island and build four borough-based jails a “tremendous mistake.” One jail would be in Kew Gardens. Shapiro spoke of the poor conditions in the system.
“We can’t solve those problems by building more jails. Our society has incarcerated black and brown people at tremendous disproportionate rates. And if we build new jail cells our society finds a way to fill them,” Shapiro said, adding, “It would be a huge financial mistake.”
Shapiro lives a block from the Umbrella Hotel, which has been the scene of crimes and quality-of-life issues. He said hundreds of residents he spoke to pointed to it as a top concern.
“We really need to wake up as a community and be speaking together as one voice,” Shapiro said.
