Anne Holden, a longtime community volunteer and the mother of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), passed away on Feb. 12 following a brief illness. She was 97.
Anne Marie DeCola was born on April 3, 1924 to Mary and Joseph DeCola in the home her father built at the corner of 74th Street and 58th Road in Maspeth. She was the youngest of five children, according to an obituary on the website of the Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home in Rego Park.
She attended IS 73 in Maspeth, Girls Vocational School in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Grover Cleveland High School. She trained to be a hairdresser, and worked for years at Joseph’s Beauty Salon on Grand Avenue in Maspeth.
She married Joseph Holden in 1946. The councilman was the third of four children, his siblings being Joseph, Judith and James.
Anne Holden worked for 25 years as an admitting clerk and records administrator at St. John’s Hospital. She also found time with family and work to volunteer with the Juniper Park Civic Association, serving coffee with a smile, and at the Dry Harbor Nursing Home, often saying, “Pitch in, help where you can.” She also volunteered on a regular basis at the Manhattan Veterans Administration Hospital at First Avenue and 23rd Street.
On Memorial Day and other occasions she would march along Grand Avenue in her neighborhood or down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan wearing the uniform of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Polish American Legion.
She is survived by her children, Joseph of Long Island, Robert of Middle Village, James of Los Angeles and Judith Nichols of Dallas; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services took place Tuesday at Our Lady of Hope Church in Middle Village. Burial was at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village.
