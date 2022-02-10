Petty Officer Third Class and Forest Hills native Amando Romero is participating in Marine Exercise Philippines aboard the USS Pearl Harbor, a landing dock warship that transports Marines and their vehicles ashore during amphibious assault operations.
“I grew up in Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines and it became my childhood dream to join the Navy,” Romero said in a press release.
Romero is an engineman on the Pearl Harbor, which is 610 feet long and operates out of its home port in San Diego.
