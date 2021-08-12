The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting its first big gala next month: An Evening Under the Sphere.
The Sept. 23 fundraiser will feature an all-you-can-eat dining experience, provided by an array of favorite Queens Night Market international chefs. Soft drinks, wine, beer and desserts will also be included.
Guests can dance under the glow of the Unisphere and celebrate the magnificent park.
The evening will also celebrate Alliance Executive Director and Park Administrator Janice Melnick, who is retiring at the end of the year after a lifetime of public service.
“Now more than ever, it is clear that our open spaces are a vital community resource,” the group said in a release.
The gala is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The dress is festive casual.
All-inclusive tickets are $50 and can be reserved at allianceforfmcp.org/gala.
Sponsorships are available by contacting Melnick at Janice.Melnick@parks.nyc.gov or by calling (718) 760-6865.
