Outgoing State Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) was formally admonished by Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) Thursday after the Ethics Committee determined he violated the Assembly’s policy against harassment, discrimination and retaliation.
After one of Miller’s female staffers made a complaint of gender-based discrimination, the committee did not find Miller’s behavior fit the definition of harassment, but it did find that he had effectively intimidated members of his staff in response to the investigation. The complainant was sufficiently fearful that she had sought to work from home.
According to a letter Heastie sent the Queens lawmaker, Miller breached the confidentiality of an investigation by speaking with numerous persons other than his attorney about it. His conduct “had the effect of intimidating potential witnesses,” as determined by the Ethics Committee, the letter said.
As a consequence of the violation, Heastie ordered Miller to undergo additional training on the policy against harassment, discrimination and retaliation and said a “climate survey” of his office will be conducted. The Ethics Committee voted unanimously on its recommendations to Heastie, the speaker’s letter said.
Miller will be out of office Jan. 1, having lost a Democratic primary race to challenger Jenifer Rajkumar.
The investigation began on Dec. 6, 2019, when the Assembly human resources director passed on a complaint of gender-based discrimination from a female member of Miller’s staff to the Ethics Committee. Committee Chairwoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) then called Miller to inform him that the committee would be undertaking an investigation, and reminded him that he must maintain the confidentiality of the investigation by not mentioning it to anyone other than his legal counsel.
The investigation finished on June 16, 2020, when the committee met and accepted the investigator’s findings that while Miller did display “inappropriate and unprofessional conduct,” it did not fit the legal characterization of discrimination “because his actions were not directed towards [the subject of the mandatory report] based upon her gender, and the evidence does not establish a pattern of [sex-based] misconduct.”
The investigator did find, however, that Miller not only violated the requirement of keeping the investigation confidential, but that he effectively, if not knowingly, intimidated his staff by talking openly about the investigation.
The committee reviewed evidence of those violations on July 27 and accepted the conclusion that Miller had spoken with numerous people other than his attorneys, including members of his own staff, at least one New York state senator, certain community leaders and a district leader.
On top of that, the investigation found that he had conducted some of those conversations within earshot of his staff. In one case, Miller announced that his lawyer told him he could sue the complainant for slander, in another he began guessing who the complainant was.
The investigator noticed a difference in tone between the statements that his staff made and that of their email exchanges before the investigation started, and hypothesized that Miller’s conversations made at least one witness less willing to be candid in her interview.
Miller did not respond to a request for comment.
