Alternate side parking rules suspended Dec. 16-17

Alternate side of the street parking regulations will be suspended Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of heavy snow. 

 FILE PHOTO BY PETER C. MASTROSIMONE

The city’s Department of Transportation has announced that alternate side parking regulations are suspended on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17, for snow removal operations. 

All other regulations, including parking meters, remain in effect.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.