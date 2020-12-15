Alternate side parking rules suspended Dec. 16-17

The city’s Department of Transportation has announced that alternate side parking regulations are suspended on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17, for snow removal operations.
All other regulations, including parking meters, remain in effect.
Welcome to the discussion.
