The New York City Department of Transportation has suspended alternate side of the street parking regulations for Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, for snow removal operations.
Parking meter regulations remain in effect the entire time.
The National Weather Service will have a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight tonight until noon on Friday.
The NWS says 2 to 4 inches could accumulate overnight, with an additional 1 to 2 inches on Friday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers online forecasts by neighborhood when typing in one’s ZIP code at noaa.gov.
