Mayor de Blasio on Friday announced an extension of the recent reform to alternate side of the street parking regulations through Sept. 19.
Residential side streets with multiple ASP days will continue to be cleaned once per week for another two weeks. The reform, initially introduced by de Blasio and Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in June originally was to have ended on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Amended rules pertain to residential side streets and not to commercial areas.
Streets with multiple ASP days will be cleaned on the last day of the week, as posted on each street’s currently posted sign. A street with ASP regulations posted on Tuesday and Friday, for example, will be cleaned on Friday only.
Daily sweeping regulations in metered areas will not change, and DSNY will continue cleaning streets with posted No Standing, No Stopping and No Parking regulations as needed.
Alternate side parking has been in place in New York City since the mid-1950s, and regulations are currently in place on nearly 2,300 miles of New York City streets.
