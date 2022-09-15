Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz last week announced that Flushing resident Justin Echeverry has been indicted and arraigned for allegedly selling more than a thousand fentanyl pills passed off as Percocet and oxycodone, criminal possession and sale of a firearm and other related crimes.
The arrest was the result of a months-long investigation into the 19-year-old. According to Katz’s office, an undercover detective posing as a buyer completed 11 transactions with Echeverry between Jan. 11 and June 6 of this year, spread throughout Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and Downtown Flushing.
A court-authorized search of Echeverry’s home on Aug. 31 allegedly found him to be in possession of two 9 mm semiautomatic ghost guns, a .22-caliber revolver, a PA-15 assault weapon modeled on the AR-15, $12,260 in cash and a variety of ammunition, the DA’s Office said.
That search resulted in the defendant’s arraignment on a criminal complaint charging him with 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, four counts of criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Echeverry went before Queens Supreme Court Judge Toni Cimino on Sept. 7, after a grand jury handed up a 15-count indictment charging him with 10 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first, second and third degrees, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree and illegal possession of pistol ammunition.
If convicted, Echeverry faces up to 20 years in prison. He was remanded to Rikers Island and is set to return to court on Oct. 12.
“As alleged, this defendant flooded our streets with deadly fentanyl by selling the pills as prescription narcotics, at a time when Queens County continues to struggle with an alarming increase in fatal overdoses,” Katz said in a statement. “The defendant also stands accused of possessing an arsenal of illegal guns, having sold one loaded firearm to a buyer without proper permits or security requirements. My office will not stand for those who sell poison and weapons of death in our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.