Six people, including two from Queens, were arrested on charges of criminal trespass on Tuesday night after refusing to show proof of vaccination inside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in the Queens Center mall and for refusing to leave when directed to do so by restaurant staff and police officers from the 110th Precinct.
Police said they responded to the restaurant, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., at about 7 p.m. and observed a large group inside. A complainant told officers that the group entered the restaurant and asked to be seated.
Upon asking members of the group to show proof of vaccination, all refused. Police said they also refused to leave despite being asked several times.
They subsequently refused an order from police to leave, at which point the six were placed under arrest for refusing to comply with a lawful order.
According to the NYPD, those charged included:
• Eric Bascon, 38, of Nimitz Road in Yonkers;
• Mitchell Bosch, 42, of Miller Place in Brooklyn;
• Graig Young, 37, of 60th Lane in Ridgewood;
• Raymond Velez, 36, of 74th Avenue in Glendale;
• Augusto Alarcon, 39, of 226th Drive in the Bronx; and
• Steven Warva, 67, of Commonwealth Drive in the Bronx.
