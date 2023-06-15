The Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce got a head start on summer on June 11 with its annual street fair.
In the top row, left and center, visitors could find vendors for everything from jewelry and accessories to just the right pair of sunglasses. At right, visitors fill Austin Street curb to curb.
Another savvy shopper in the second row looks through racks of dresses looking for bargains. Next Yash, Anya and Veer Momaya of Forest Hills and their dog, Mowgli, pay a visit to the fair. And there were food vendors for any and all palates.
In row three, what would a street fair be without the opportunity to engage in a game of ring toss? Or partaking in some cool beverages like Marlin, Hilda and Aden Dhiamandi of Ridgewood? Or enjoying some popcorn like the little lady in the mirror? Or to buy the T-shirt of the home team?
At right, Jan Delacrux looks about ready to check out a lobster roll, while at far right, if you’re gonna have dancing in the street, you’re gonna have to have some music.
