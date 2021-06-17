Sunday’s annual Forest Hills Festival brought out crowds on Austin Street like no one has seen in the neighborhood in more than a year.
Top row left, Emily DeBlasi, left, Tom and Kelly Capobianco, Kevin Etherson, Andrew Pearl and Hobbes enjoy the afternoon. At center, Benjamin Leung samples a corndog as his dad, Franklin, looks on while at right, all Colonial Avenue was a stage, or at least hosted one.
In the middle row, left, Trenton Marquette highly recommended Sam Chau’s fried ice cream. Next to them, J.J., Allison and Danny exchange hellos while Bourbon and Archie try to figure out what to make of each other. Further right, Doug Israel’s sidekick, Bernie, may have gotten a whiff of the sausages and shish kebabs being grilled just down the street.
In the third row, left, folks are lined up for Mexican cuisine while children on a side street head into one of the numerous bounce houses. Want a choice of chicken wings? Folks at the Tap House on Austin Street could accommodate just about any palate. And if you wanted to listen to music after spending the day celebrating, there was music for just about any taste to bring home.
The primary sponsor was the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce.
