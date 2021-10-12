The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is temporarily ceasing preparatory work on the controversial $2.1 billion LaGuardia Airport AirTrain project.
“At Governor Hochul’s request, the Port Authority is undertaking a thorough review of potential alternative mass transit options to LaGuardia Airport,” the agency said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “The agency will work in close consultation with independent experts and stakeholders, and will complete its work as expeditiously as possible, consistent with the need for the review to be thorough and rigorous. During the review, the Port Authority will pause further action with respect to the LaGuardia AirTrain project.”
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), who has been fighting the project, thanked Hochul in a statement Tuesday evening.
“The announcement of a halt on the LGA Airtrain is welcome news, and I want to express gratitude to Governor Hochul for heeding the advocacy of the Sensible Way to LGA Coalition," Ramos said. "This project was nonsensical from the start and failed to meaningfully address the problems it claimed to solve. I’m confident that the Port Authority’s review will reveal what we already knew: this was a $2.1 billion dollar vanity project, and that money can be better spent to build 21st-century public transit that Queens can be proud of.”
Initially proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a price tag of $450 million, the intention is to cut travel time between LaGuardia and Manhattan.
As planned, an elevated rail loop would link LaGuardia terminals and a station to be built adjacent to the Mets-Willets Point subway station on the No. 7 line.
The route would take along the Malcolm X Promenade, a park along the western shore of Flushing Bay. The location has angered residents and environmentalists.
The PA has forecast 3,000 good-paying construction jobs and more than $500 million in opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses; and provide $50 million in upgrades for the promenade and for local parks, all without taking any private property or going through any neighborhood.
The Federal Aviation Administration in July approved the PA’s environmental plan, but opponents assert that the agency and the FAA ignored viable alternatives under pressure from Cuomo.
Frank Taylor, president of the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association said Tuesday night that the PA has been given a pass for too long on environmental issues that have harmed East Elmhurst residents.
He still was reserving judgment.
“What do they mean by ‘stopped,’ and for how long?” Taylor asked in a telephone interview. “I hope they are looking at alternatives ... But I don’t take the Port Authority at its word. We still have air monitors and pollution. Queens is not a third-world country."
This story has been edited to include comments from state Sen. Jessica Ramos and Frank Taylor, president of the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.