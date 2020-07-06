The New York State departments of Environmental Conservation and Health have issued an air quality heath advisory for the New York City area and Long Island through 11 p.m. tonight, July 6.
An advisory is issued when it is determined that high concentrations of ozone or other pollutants in the air are a cause for health concerns.
Summer heat can exacerbate the problems.
The state said those who are particularly vulnerable include young children, those who exercise outdoors and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.
People are being advised to avid strenuous outdoor activity, and to head indoors when possible to limit their exposure.
