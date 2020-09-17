How sweet it is.
The community celebrated the 90th anniversary of Aigner Chocolates on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills last Sunday, with elected officials and residents coming out for the milestone.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., second from left, joined here by Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech, former store owner Peter Aigner, and co-owners Rachel Kellner and Mark Libertini, was one lawmaker to issue a proclamation.
“They’re a true testament for the need for small businesses to be supported by the community. They’ve weathered all kinds of challenges,” Grech told the Chronicle.
