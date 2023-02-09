The Turkish Cultural Center of New York is seeking donations to aid victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing at least 11,000 people and destroying block after block of buildings.
The TCC has several branches, including the Turkish Cultural Center of Queens, at 43-49 45 St. in Sunnyside.
Donations to aid quake survivors may be made through the central organization’s website, turkishculturalcenter.org.
“Your support can make a real difference in the lives of those affected,” the center says. “Funds raised will be used to provide food, clothing, blankets, emergency housing assistance, and other essential aid to those in need.
“Every little bit helps, and all donations, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. If you are able to, please consider making a donation today. Your generosity will go a long way in supporting those affected by this disaster.”
Two quakes, nine hours apart, struck the region, one measuring 7.8 in magnitude and the second at 7.5, reports say.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.