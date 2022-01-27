Affordable housing units in a proposed apartment building will be somewhat more affordable than thought last month.
Trylon LLC, which has an application before city officials for a 15-story, 144-unit residential tower at 98-81 Queens Blvd., has modified its application to lower the financial threshold for some units, according to a statement from the office of Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
Schulman said negotiations with the developers have resulted in what will “allow for deeply affordable housing that will enable more families to be able to live in the Forest Hills community.”
Trylon is proposing 44 affordable units in its project planned in the site that now has the Tower Diner and the Ohr Natan synagogue. Both, along with a handful of businesses, are relocating, though Trylon representatives have said repeatedly that they are willing to provide space for the synagogue should the congregation wish to return after construction.
While the owners could have built a 16-story building with no affordable units as of right, Trylon agreed to a percentage of affordable units under the city’s mandatory inclusionary housing regulations when it sought some zoning changes for the property. Under federal regulations, the degree of affordability is based on a tenant’s income when compared to the Area Median Income in the project’s location.
When Community Board 6 voted on the proposed zoning amendments in December, it opposed the plan absent more favorable affordable housing rates than Trylon was proposing.
“They made it more affordable,” Frank Gulluscio, district manager of CB 6, said on Tuesday.
As opposed to market rates, 7 percent of the apartments will be available to those who make an average of 100 percent of the AMI; 11 percent for those making an average of 40 percent; and 15 percent of the units will be affordable for those making an average of 60 percent of the AMI.
Schulman’s statement said the change will make some of the apartments available to those making between $30,000 and $70,000 per year.
