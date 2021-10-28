In March of 2007, NYPD Auxiliary Police Officers Eugene Marshalik, a 19-year-old NYU student, and Nicholas Pekearo, 28, were shot and killed while in uniform — and unarmed — along with an employee of a Manhattan pizzeria.
“Auxiliary officers often stand side-by-side with police officers, and can face many of the same risks,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said in an interview on Monday.
And the senator said come January he will be reintroducing a bill that would significantly increase the punishment for those convicted of crimes such as criminally negligent homicide, assault or menacing of an on-duty auxiliary officer. His bill had eight co-sponsors, including, in Queens, Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).
The bill would make assault of an in-duty auxiliary officers a class-C felony. Doing so with the intent of preventing performance of duty in response to an offense would be second-degree assault.
The Assembly bill sponsored by Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) had nearly 60 co-sponsors, including Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Stacey Pheffer-Amato, (D-Rockaway Beach, Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City) and Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows).
