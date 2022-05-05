If it’s May, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is fighting the legislative clock to pass fire safety legislation he says would prevent needless loss of life.
Since 2013, after a fire in his district spread unchecked and injured 11 firefighters, Addabbo has introduced legislation to give a tax credit to building owners who block off cocklofts, the name given to a space in older structures between the top-floor ceiling and roof.
In buildings such as old row houses or old row stores, a fire starting in one unit can spread through the space rapidly and secretly.
“I’ve submitted the bill again,” Addabbo told the Chronicle. “We need to be more proactive and less reactive. I’d hate to have a fire in my district that kills someone and I have to come back up to Albany and say ‘I told you so.’ That doesn’t bring that person back.”
The bill would offer tax credits of up to $5,000 for building owners who repair and block off the open spaces.
The state Legislature’s 2022 term ends on June 2.
— Michael Gannon
