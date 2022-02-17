Mayor Adams ran for office for more than a year on the theme of public safety, doing so successfully against progressive Democrats in the June 2021 primary and law-and-order Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election.
He was in office 24 days and preparing for the funeral of 22-year-old Police Officer Jason Rivera — his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, would die the next day — when he released his 15-page Blueprint to End Gun Violence.
The mayor vows he will spend the money needed on social programs and medical necessities for the homeless and mentally ill.
But the reforms he is calling for from the City Council and the state to laws that in some cases are less than three years old may take more political capital than Adams has amassed. Among those are changes to bail reform laws that he says let too many dangerous people walk free, and Raise the Age laws that he says return too many teenage shooters to the streets to keep committing crimes.
Two experts told the Chronicle that Adams has his work cut out for him in terms of the politically and practically possible.
Brian Browne is a political science professor at St. John’s University who serves as the school’s executive director for university relations and assistant vice president for government relations.
Professor Michael Krasner taught political science for more than four decades at Queens College and serves as co-director of the institution’s Taft Institute for Government.
“He has to do something, and he’s clearly leading with this in the first days and weeks of his administration,” Browne said. “I think calling it a public health crisis is important and strong language that people can relate to. Will the data support it? There have been a lot of high-profile crimes and the shooting of the two police officers. Terrible. Tragic. It brings to life the issue of public safety. But Albany, as we know, is a place where good ideas go to die, and that could happen with this.”
Krasner said context is important.
“The context is that there is obviously a rising public concern about crime,” he said. “This was an issue Adams clearly benefited from in the primary and helped him in the general election.”
Browne said the data are important.
“I think perception is more than reality,” he said. “The perception is that crime is a real problem. Homelessness is on the rise and there’s a mental health crisis. I think all of this kind of compounds itself into this ‘the city’s not safe.’ Adams is trying to turn that around. So I think kudos to him for attacking it in this from the get-go and making it a priority.”
Krasner said if Adams can get the laws changed to reduce crime, he could find himself in a very advantageous political position. He and Browne say Adams’ 22 years as a police officer are helpful.
“He’s got some credibility because he was a cop, so he’s in a position to try and take advantage of that and gain some political credit for himself,” Krasner said. “And it’s pretty clear that [President] Biden’s recent visit adheres to this.”
Krasner said if Adams is perceived in six months or a year or two years from now as having been successful on the issue, he would be a leader in the Democratic Party.
“And presumably, people like Biden would be very grateful to him if that has the effect of helping neutralize this issue, which Republicans are trying to use against the Democrats in the midterm elections and beyond.”
But first comes what is politically possible and practical at the city and state level.
Both said more police, more social services, mental healthcare, the use of technology and cooperation at the city, state and federal levels could have been predicted.
“There’s nothing too new in it from my perspective,” Browne said of Adams’ plan. “There’s nothing super innovative. You have collaboration with state officials and federal partners and the use of technology. This is boiler plate law enforcement. Law-and-order type of stuff.
“Adams has won over the people, the residents of New York City, the people who live and work and do business in New York City. But he’s also got to win over the members of his own party in the Legislature and the City Council.” Browne said the mayor’s strongest political challenge lies in increasingly progressive caucuses in both legislative bodies.
“I think he’s going to have problems with his call to lower the age to be tried in criminal court for gun possession,” he said. “It went from 16 to 18 and now he wants to amend the law to bring it back. I think that’s going to face a tough process because of the dynamics of the Legislature. And I don’t think there is a big appetite to go back on that after they passed it.”
There certainly wasn’t this week, when Adams visited Albany and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins flatly rejected his request to revisit the criminal justice reforms.
So did Gov. Hochul, at least for now.
Hochul is the wild card, in office less than a year and running for re-election with challengers to both her left and right.
“Watching the polls is a good way to put it,” Krasner said of the governor. “Ear to the ground, any metaphor of that kind, I think, is appropriate. She’s clearly a good politician in the sense of being very sensitive to trends in public opinion. I think she’s going to look at this and try to make a judgement about what most benefits her political future and her chances of being re-elected.
“There’s going to be some conflict on this, I think, because the people who pushed bail reform are going to be resistant to the thing the governor is going to be asked to support. She’s going to be pulled in two directions.”
Browne said all the polls indicate that Hochul is in a strong political position.
“And I don’t think people’s first instinct is to look to the governor’s mansion or Albany for some of this stuff,” he said. “Crime is such a local issue ... She’s saying the right things, like her powwow with [Alvin] Bragg, the new Manhattan DA, to demonstrate that crime is a concern for her and that she takes it seriously. But I don’t think people’s first instinct is necessarily to look to the governor to do this.
“Not that she’s off the hook, but I think this does put her in a good political position.”
Krasner said, however, that while Hochul may not yet have built up a ton of political capital or have the ability or desire to do some serious leg-breaking, she does have some leverage with her fellow Democrats in Albany, even among the progressives.
“She is the governor, and the Constitution of the State of New York does give the governor a lot of power. Especially on budget issues, and for most legislators, that’s what matters. Even though she doesn’t have a lot of built-up political capital, she does have a handle on those structural resources, so she’s got some power in this situation as well.
Krasner also said Adams might be able to benefit from both legislators and councilmembers, no matter how progressive, who are as interested in their own long-term political survival as is Hochul in hers.
“No Democrat, at this point, with the possible exception of [U.S. Reps.] Alexandria Ocasio Cortez or Jamaal Bowman, no Democrat is going to want to be on the wrong side of this,” Krasner said. “No Democrat wants to go back to the days Democrats were always viewed as being soft on crime. That’s how [Hochul] could frame the issue, that her first priority is not to be seen as soft on crime.”
After that, Krasner said, there is room for compromise between what Adams is looking for and what the liberal wing of the party wants to do and preserve.
”Democrats have a perception problem,” Browne said. “And the perception is that New York City is not safe. Adams wants to change that. But they have a super-majority in Albany, the governor’s mansion and the City Council. They’ve got to figure this out collectively, and figure it out as a party.”
Krasner also said there is a huge factor in the equation that few are talking about.
“The New York City Police Department is an extremely powerful organization,” he said. “And the ability of folks like you or me to discern what’s going on within the New York City Police Department, it seems to me, has declined a bit. They’re more opaque than they used to be. [Bill] de Blasio certainly didn’t have a handle on them.”
Krasner said a lot of what is deemed successful in Adams’ plan hinges greatly on the degree of cooperation from the NYPD.
“Also things like their willingness to slant their own statistics in a way to make them appear successful,” he said. “Presumably there is something in it for them.”
Krasner believes it certainly is not outside the realm of possibility that Adams has or will have a deal or at lest a wink and a nod in place in exchange for such cooperation, for example, to not keep too close an eye on police overtime spending.
“They are very strong bureaucratically,” he said. “They have very strong unions. Except in the cases of the most egregious misconduct, they tend to get the benefit of the doubt from the media, especially when there is increased public concern about crime.”
Like Krasner, Browne believes Adams can become the new face of the party if he can make his blueprint work.
“Obviously, mayor of New York City is the second most important and second-hardest political job in the country,” he said. “He’s there. He’s young and he brings new energy. He wants to succeed ... We have to see where we are a year from now. And it helps the Democratic party if he can figure it out on New York City.”
