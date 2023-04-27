Bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to Elmhurst, the Sicilian folkloric group Val D’Akragas gave a rousing musical and dance performance before a full house at Italian Charities of America last Friday.
Based in the historical coastal town of Agrigento, known as Akragas in Romanized Greek form, the group travels the world performing, including in Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade.
After the show, a collaboration of the ICA and the Arba Sicula cultural organization, members posed with dignitaries, above.
