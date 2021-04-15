Citi Field opened back up for Mets fans last Thursday after the Amazin’s spent 2020 playing home games in front of cardboard cutouts and empty seats.
Capacity is limited to 20 percent but the Flushing Faithful made plenty of noise in the first few home games.
A program and scorecard, left, might be needed for fans to learn all of the new players they haven’t seen in person before (and some of the Mets have different numbers than they wore in 2019).
Unsold seats were kept shut with wire to discourage fans from moving around. They are sold in pods ranging from one to six seats, with guests from a group in the same pod.
Reminders to socially distance were around the stadium, including on the ground outside the team store, with an image of Mr. and Mrs. Met wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart.
Hand sanitizer is available around Citi Field and Mets masks were the giveaways for some of the first games.
The 1-800-Flowers kiss cam has become a dance cam for fans in the middle innings.
Guests can only eat and drink in their assigned seating locations. Select concession stands are open but mobile ordering via the MLB Ballpark app allows guests to order from their phones and pick up at designated locations.
The stadium has gone cashless to limit touchpoints but for people who don’t want to use credit cards or mobile payment, there are reverse ATMs around the park to convert cash to a prepaid debit card.
In order to go to a game, fans must provide proof of full vaccination, a negative test from a PCR Covid test taken within 72 hours of the game or a negative test from a Covid antigen test taken within six hours of the game.
Cloth, surgical/3-ply, KN95 and N95 masks are permitted. Gaiters, bandanas and face coverings with an exhalation valve are not permitted.
Players are not allowed to toss baseballs into stands during batting practice but with limited fans allowed in, the odds of grabbing a foul or home run ball increase.
— David Russell
