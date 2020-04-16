Countless businesses are closed. Resturants and bars are for takeout and delivery only.
Not even every 7-Eleven is open 24 hours anymore. And some independent convenience stores in Forest Hills and Rego Park have closed altogether, though not all.
Quick Stop at 71-52 Yellowstone Blvd. is closed for the time being but Yellowstone Convenience at 71-69 is open.
Candy Land at 63-29 108 St. in Forest Hills closed for more than a week before reopening a few days ago.
Austin Shop & Go Convenience & Smoke Shop at 70-09 Austin St. is closed.
The 7-Eleven at 65-07 Woodhaven Blvd. is closed from midnight to 5 a.m., though the ones at 103-01 Queens Blvd. and 101-04 Metropolitan Ave. are still open 24 hours. The one at 107-40 Queens Blvd. is temporarily closed.
(Trader Joe’s at 90-30 Metropolitan Ave. will be closed on April 23 for precautionary cleaning and sanitation.)
Ayman Alim, owner of the J&J Superstar Deli at 62-49 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park, has stayed open throughout the crisis. He said business is normal, perhaps slightly better than before the coronavirus hit.
His store has plenty of toilet paper, gloves and surgical masks. Alim doesn’t understand people who wait on long lines and complain about a shortage of supplies in supermarkets and other stores when there is plenty available.
“You’re crying for nothing,” he said.
Alim said he doesn’t see any difference in business, noting “everything is available.”
However, Alim said, stores that close could be hurt badly even when the coronavirus crisis ends.
He noted the city’s plan for small businesses with fewer than five employees being eligible for cash grants to cover 40 percent of payroll costs for two months. The city estimates 2,600 businesses can take advantage and the average amount would be $6,000.
“To do what? To wipe my a-- with?” Alim said, adding that if rent is $12,000 and a store is out for two months “how am I going to pay it?”
He did say that having employees is another reason to stay open, because of how tough it would be for them to find other work in this situation.
Emad Yousef, owner of Stephen’s Grill at 61-25 Woodhaven Blvd., said it’s a strange time for the businesses.
“When you’re supposed to be busy, you’re very slow and when you’re supposed to be slow you get busy,” he said.
Yousef said the business is averaging 40 deliveries per day but that many people don’t like waiting.
“They don’t appreciate it,” he said.
Yousef added, “It’s hard to assess the situation right now. It changes from day to day. When you open, you don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.