The Queens Public Library and the city’s Department of Design and Construction showed off their latest renderings for the renovation of the Astoria Library Monday.
“The design is one that is long overdue for our community,” said Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), calling the library “a major hub.”
According to Anthony Romeo of the DDC, renovations for the first floor will include adult and teen reading areas, staff work areas, a new entrance, elevator and new bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The mezzanine will have an adult learning center and the lower level will have a children’s reading room, multipurpose room and new ADA restrooms.
Improvements throughout the site include new furniture, new flooring and finishes, new lighting, state-of-the-art computers, new material handling systems, new windows and new heating and air conditioning.
The library’s stairwell means trouble for people with mobility issues entering. The renovation will see an ADA-compliant ramp at the front entrance.
Built in 1904, the library only had a ground floor. Renovations over the years saw updates but not ADA-compliant ones.
“Libraries are the heart of a community, a resource essential for growth and understanding for all ages, from tots to seniors,” said Old Astoria Neighborhood Association President Richard Khuzami. “With these upgrades, especially accessibility, all of our community will now be able to share in this great enhanced space.”
Historical murals completed by Max Spivak in the 1930s depicting a whimsical circus and opera puppets will be preserved. A professional art conservator will manage their removal, conservation, storage and reinstallation. The branch received five Works Progress Administration/Federal Art Project murals in 1938, which were severely damaged over time. “Grand Finale of an Opera” and “Circus” were restored and rededicated in 2003.
Constantinides said that the presentation is preliminary. No completion date was given. “Construction is not going to start in this calendar year,” he said.
Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said 5,000 customers have gone to the library for grab-and-go service during the pandemic.
“We’re pleased with the library as far as what’s being done but we’re even more pleased on what will be done,” he said, speaking of the renovations.
Astoria Houses Tenant Association President Claudia Coger said the renovations are “not just for the immediate community but the community on the rise because this community is growing and growing and growing.”
The Astoria branch was one of seven Queens libraries to receive a $240,000 construction grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Constantinides and Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) allocated $3.25 million to the library in the fiscal year 2019 budget. “It’s going to take us to the next 117 years and we’ll see a beautiful library continue to be in our community,” Constantinides said.
