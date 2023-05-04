A new addition to the PS 102 grounds in Elmhurst promotes building community around book sharing.
Last week, as part of Earth Day celebrations, the PS 102 Parent Association installed a Little Free Library, the first in the neighborhood.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit based in Minnesota that has over 150,000 libraries in 120 countries. The book-sharing boxes are open 24/7 and are accessible to all.
“I hope that our young learners can get lost in a delightful book, in a new universe and age,” said Parent Association President Ferdie Lee in a press release. “This effort is the Q102 Parent Association’s approach towards encouraging imagination, parent-child interaction, and plain ol’ reading.”
Books were donated by the Brooklyn Book Bodega. —
Deirdre Bardolf
