A light for Dolma

A traffic light and other safety upgrades have been approved at the Astoria intersection where 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun died in February while returning home from a visit to a park with her mother.
The announcement was made Thursday by Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.
Members of Dolma’s family were present.
Dolma was returning from the Astoria Heights Playground when she was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Newtown Road and 45th Street.
“Our heart still breaks with our community as we mourn the loss of Dolma Rinchen Naadhun,” Won tweeted. “Thanks to the prayers of the Tibetan community, support of all our neighbors, advocacy of the Western Queens officials ...”
“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable and we continue to keep Dolma Naadhum and her family in our hearts,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “In addition to making immediate safety enhancements at the intersection, DOT has conducted an intersection control study, which recommended a traffic signal.”
Rodriguez said his agency will begin installing the signal in May. The DOT already has made some upgrades in the area, including improved crosswalk markings, a curb extension and daylighting, which entails eliminating parking spaces immediately near corners to improve driver and pedestrian visibility.
Corridor-wide changes also are under consideration.
Sources have told the Chronicle that the driver in the case, who did stay on scene, went through a stop sign, and was not properly licensed to be driving. The driver allegedly had a learner’s permit and was traveling without a licensed adult in the SUV.
Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) also attended Thursday’s gathering.
“Nothing can bring back Dolma Naadhun, or eliminate the grief afflicting her family and community,” Cabán said in the press release. “We hope, however, that installing this traffic light will at least honor her precious life and prevent further tragedies. This cannot be the end of our efforts to win life-saving infrastructure improvements: we need much more action at intersections and streets throughout our neighborhoods, borough, and city, to protect pedestrians and cyclists.”
