Members of the NYPD School Safety Queens North Command Law Enforcement Explorers assisted celebrants at the Chabad of Forest Hills North’s annual Chanukah on the Park celebration Sunday night.
Seen here at the event in Yellowstone Park are School Safety Agent Level 3 Jeremy Davis, left, Explorers Emily Choi, Leyda Lora, Rinchen Lama and Matthew Marin, Explorer Lieutenant Paul Veltre, Explorer Mir Karim and Explorer Sgt. Arib Chowdhury.
