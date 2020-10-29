Make it an even dozen.
Avi Cyperstein is running to replace Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) as she will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2021. Cyperstein is one of 12 candidates looking to fill the seat — so far.
“It all stems from being a first responder,” Cyperstein told the Chronicle.
Cyperstein, a Kew Gardens resident, volunteers with the Hatzolah ambulance corps and started a nonprofit organization, Chaverim. The group helps residents with nonmedical emergencies, including people being locked out of their home or getting a flat tire on the side of the road.
“Think of it as expanded Triple-A but free of charge and it’s basically your neighbor pulling up so you’re not waiting three or four hours,” Cyperstein said.
During the worst of the pandemic, right around the corner from a hospital, he went to a woman’s home and measured her oxygen level. In a normal world she would have been taken to the hospital.
“Because of the new COVID protocol we were actually telling her to stay home and hope for the best,” Cyperstein said, adding that it felt bizarre. Months earlier he would have been under scrutiny for not bringing her to a hospital.
Moments like those led to Cyperstein running for office.
“When things are good, it’s easy for everyone to not pay attention to where the issues are but as a responder during corona, I realized that our healthcare system really needs a lot of help,” he said, adding, “I’d be advising critically ill patients not to go to a hospital because a hospital was a worse place than their own home. That was something that really got under my skin.”
While frustrating, it convinced him that he had the tools to be a leader.
“I often find myself in between a rock and a hard place making decisions that impact other people’s lives,” Cyperstein said.
He bemoaned the defunding of senior services around the city, saying hundreds of caregivers have lost their jobs and that he has seen some seniors who might have been eligible for 12 or 24 hours a day of home healthcare who can get only four now.
“We’re living longer and unfortunately we’re experiencing more illness,” Cyperstein said.
Among area issues, he said he’s against the city’s plan to close Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens.
“Absolutely opposed to that,” Cyperstein said. “When I heard about it I was appalled.”
He said an expensive plan like that makes little sense.
“To spend exorbitant amounts of money to bring down the quality of life in the neighborhood that really doesn’t benefit in any way at all from having that is just a terrible idea,” Cyperstein said.
He is still reviewing the Department of Education’s diversity plan for District 28 that would see some middle school students in Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Rego Park swapped with students in Jamaica.
“Children are very fragile and I think it’s important whatever decision we make we really keep in mind what’s best for the children,” Cyperstein said, adding that he will roll out his education platform in the coming weeks.
Regarding the unfinished Queens Boulevard bike lanes, he said he is still figuring out what he wants to do.
“I think we need to come up with a plan that is safe for everyone,” he said.
