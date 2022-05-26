In baseball, you are more likely to see an unassisted triple play than you are a utility player who can do it all and be a most valuable player or a Hall of Famer.
But that’s how the Forest Hills Little League, and the people of Forest Hills and Rego Park in general, felt about Abe Miller.
On May 14, the city named the intersection of Fleet and Groton streets for Miller, who spent decades volunteering for the Little League program in multiple capacities.
The Rego Park resident died in 2019.
The ceremony, attended by Miller’s daughter, Fran, took place just outside the sprawling Forest Hills Little League complex. The ceremony included U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing), City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and Queens District Attorney and Forest Hills fixture Melinda Katz.
Miller was a Bronx native who served in the Army Air Corps in World War II.
“He started volunteering when my brother signed for Little League Baseball,” his daughter said. “They needed someone to write articles for the Long Island Press.” He eventually became the player agent, enforcing rule compliance and setting up the schedules.
“And in the 1950s, with the baby boomers, you might have had 600, 700 players signed up,” she said. “He also did fundraising — he was notorious for passing the hat around all the fields.”
“He was a great guy, always doing something for the kids,” said Rego Park businessman Jay Erber of the Around the Clock Lock & Key Locksmith shop.
Fran Miller said the ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2020.
“And then what happened?” she remarked.
After it was rescheduled for last year Miller deferred because of her brother’s health, only to have him pass from Covid.
The eventual event also took place a short distance from the Little League complex’s Abe Miller Clubhouse for the Forest Hills Youth Activities Association, which he was instrumental in getting built.
“They rented several places,” Miller said. “Dad raised money and helped design the clubhouse. He was an engineer who designed nuclear power plants.”
Years later it was renamed in his honor.
“There are two signs on the building,” Miller said. “One says FHYAA. The other says ‘The House that Abe Built.’ He grew up in the Bronx and loved the Yankees and Lou Gehrig. He loved that they had the House that Babe Built and the House that Abe Built.”
