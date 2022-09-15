Queens will continue its commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Glendale at the 9/11 Memorial Garden at Dry Harbor Playground in Forest Park.
The ceremony will take place just off Myrtle Avenue.
The event will include the laying of wreaths and individual flowers for those lost from the communities of Glendale, Ridgewood, Middle Village and Woodhaven.
Veterans organizations and Scout troops also will take part.
— Michael Gannon
