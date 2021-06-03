Olivia Mills, an eighth-grade student at Immaculate Conception Catholic Academy in Astoria, won third prize in the national 2021 Catholic War Veterans Patriotic Essay Contest. This year’s topic was “What does the Pledge of Allegiance mean to you?”
The contest was open to students in grades six through eight. National finalists were judged on the essay’s overall patriotic impact and skillful writing technique. Olivia received a bronze medal and cash award.
A citation was presented to her at the school by David Crum, national commander of the Catholic War Veterans of the USA, along with Brother Joseph Rocco, right, principal of Immaculate Conception.
