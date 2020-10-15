Mayor de Blasio announced last Thursday that a total of 169 public school sites have closed in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases in New York City.
The Chronicle broke down the citywide data and found that 43 of those sites are within Queens.
That is an additional 11 school sites in Queens from the ZIP code-based school closures that de Blasio set in motion last Sunday. All the schools from de Blasio’s original school closure announcement, which were closed beginning last Tuesday, will remain so, according to the city Education Department.
The updated list of shutdowns was released last Wednesday evening after Gov. Cuomo issued a set of last-minute boundary modifications to the hot spot zones that the mayor had originally set in place. After the governor approved school closures within nine ZIP codes across the city Monday evening, he then released a different, conflicting set of boundaries of areas that are experiencing clusters on Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s updated COVID maps break clusters and surrounding areas down into red, orange and yellow zones, under which schools in red and orange zones will be closed for two weeks, but in yellow zones they will remain open while being subject to mandatory weekly testing starting Oct. 16
Of the school sites that originally closed last Tuesday in Queens, four ended up being in a yellow zone under Gov. Cuomo’s modified hot spot boundaries, but according to the city, any schools that were previously shuttered will remain closed.
“The school sites that were closed previously will remain closed for that two week period even if they don’t end up under the new state rules… were still keeping them closed because based on our data it was the right thing to do,” de Blasio said in a press event last Thursday.
Additionally, there are 308 school sites in the yellow zones citywide. Of those, 162 are within Queens.
The city has released an interactive map that will tell residents whether their schools fall within a COVID hot spot at nyc.gov/covidzone.
Below is a list of all school sites in Queens that fall into a red or orange zone and will be closed for at least two weeks:
High School for Arts and Business in Corona; PS 164 Queens Valley in Kew Gardens Hills; PS 165 Edith K. Bergtraum School in Kew Gardens Hills; PS/MA 219 Paul Klapper School in Flushing; John Bowne High School in Flushing; The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology in Flushing; Townsend Harris High School in Flushing; Robert F. Kennedy Community High School in Flushing; North Queens Community High School in Flushing; PS 43 in Far Rockaway; MS 53 Brian Piccolo in Far Rockaway; PS 104 The Bays Water in Far Rockaway; Lighthouse Elementary School in Far Rockaway; PS 197 The Ocean School in Far Rockaway; PS 253 in Far Rockaway; Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School in Far Rockaway; Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI in Far Rockaway; Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology in Far Rockaway; Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School in Far Rockaway; Village Academy in Far Rockaway; Wave Preparatory Elementary School in Far Rockaway; PS 99 in Kew Gardens; PS 139 in Rego Park; J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey in Rego Park; PS 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School in Rego Park; JHS 190 Russell Sage in Forest Hills; PS 196 Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills; PS 206 The Horace Harding School in Rego Park; PS 220 Edward Mandel in Forest Hills: The Academy for Excellence through the Arts in Forest Hills; Forest Hills High School in Forest Hills; P177Q at P139Q in Rego Park; P177Q at J190Q in Forest Hills; P255Q at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing; P256Q at P253Q in Far Rockaway; P256Q at P043Q in Far Rockaway; P721Q at John F. Kennedy School in Maspeth; P993Q at P499Q in Flushing; Co-op Tech in Far Rockaway; ReStart Academy in Far Rockaway; and the two Pathways to Graduation campuses in Far Rockaway.
CORRECTION
The caption for this article originally misstated where PS 99 is located. It is in Kew Gardens. We regret the error.
(1) comment
PS 99 is in Kew Gardens, not Rego Park
Editor's note: The writer is correct and a correction has been made.(Edited by staff.)
