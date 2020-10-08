Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday that a total of 169 public school sites have closed in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases in New York City.
The Chronicle broke down the citywide data and found that 43 of those sites that have closed are within Queens.
That is an additional 11 school sites in Queens from the ZIP code-based school closures that de Blasio set in motion last Sunday. All the schools from de Blasio’s original school closure announcement, which were closed beginning on Tuesday, will remain so, according to the city Education Department.
The updated list of shutdowns was released on Wednesday evening after Gov. Cuomo issued a set of last-minute boundary modifications to the hotspot zones that the mayor had originally set in place. After the governor approved school closures within nine ZIP codes across the city Monday evening, he then released a different, conflicting set of boundaries of areas that are experiencing clusters on Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s updated COVID maps break clusters and surrounding areas down into red, orange and yellow zones, under which schools in red and orange areas will be closed for two weeks, but in yellow zones they will remain open while being subject to mandatory weekly testing starting Oct. 16
Of the school sites that originally closed on Tuesday in Queens, four ended up being in a yellow zone under Gov. Cuomo’s modified hotspot boundaries, but according to the city, any schools that were previously shuttered will remain closed.
“The school sites that were closed previously will remain closed for that two week period even if they don’t end up under the new state rules… were still keeping them closed because based on our data it was the right thing to do," de Blasio said in a press event Thursday.
Additionally, there are 308 school sites in the yellow zones citywide. Of those, 162 are within Queens.
The city has released an interactive map that will tell residents whether their schools fall within a COVID hotspot at nyc.gov/covidzone.
The Chronicle has included a list of all school sites in Queens that fall into red or orange zones and will be closed for at least two weeks:
|District Borough Number
|Zone Color
|School Name
|Building Address
|Building ZIP
|24Q550
|Orange
|High School for Arts and Business
|105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N
|11368
|25Q164
|Red
|P.S. 164 Queens Valley
|138-01 77 AVENUE
|11367
|25Q165
|Orange
|P.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum
|70-35 150 STREET
|11367
|25Q219
|Orange
|P.S. 219 Paul Klapper
|144-39 GRAVETT ROAD
|11367
|25Q425
|Orange
|John Bowne High School
|63-25 MAIN STREET
|11367
|25Q499
|Orange
|The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology
|148-20 REEVES AVENUE
|11367
|25Q525
|Orange
|Townsend Harris High School
|149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE
|11367
|25Q670
|Orange
|Robert F. Kennedy Community High School
|75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD
|11366
|25Q792
|Red
|North Queens Community High School
|141-25 77TH ROAD
|11367
|27Q043
|Orange
|P.S. 043
|160 BEACH 29 STREET
|11691
|27Q053
|Red
|M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo
|10-45 NAMEOKE STREET
|11691
|27Q104
|Orange
|P.S. 104 The Bays Water
|26-01 MOTT AVENUE
|11691
|27Q106
|Orange
|Lighthouse Elementary School
|180 BEACH 35 STREET
|11691
|27Q197
|Red
|P.S. 197 The Ocean School
|825 HICKSVILLE ROAD
|11691
|27Q253
|Red
|P.S. 253
|1307 CENTRAL AVENUE
|11691
|27Q260
|Red
|Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|27Q282
|Red
|Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|27Q302
|Red
|Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|27Q309
|Red
|Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|27Q319
|Red
|Village Academy
|10-45 NAMEOKE STREET
|11691
|27Q362
|Red
|Wave Preparatory Elementary School
|535 BRIAR PLACE
|11691
|28Q099
|Orange
|P.S. 099 Kew Gardens
|82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD
|11415
|28Q139
|Orange
|P.S. 139 Rego Park
|93-06 63 DRIVE
|11374
|28Q157
|Red
|J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey
|63-55 102ND STREET
|11374
|28Q175
|Red
|P.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School
|64-35 102 STREET
|11374
|28Q190
|Orange
|J.H.S. 190 Russell Sage
|68-17 AUSTIN STREET
|11375
|28Q196
|Red
|P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway
|71-25 113 STREET
|11375
|28Q196
|Red
|P.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway
|112-15 71 ROAD
|11375
|28Q206
|Red
|P.S. 206 The Horace Harding School
|61-02 98 STREET
|11374
|28Q220
|Red
|P.S. 220 Edward Mandel
|62-10 108 STREET
|11375
|28Q303
|Red
|The Academy for Excellence through the Arts
|108-55 69 Avenue
|11375
|28Q440
|Orange
|Forest Hills High School
|67-01 110 STREET
|11375
|75Q177
|Orange
|P177Q @ P139Q
|93-06 63 DRIVE
|11374
|75Q177
|Orange
|P177Q @ J190Q
|68-17 AUSTIN STREET
|11375
|75Q255
|Orange
|P255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S.
|149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE
|11367
|75Q256
|Red
|P256Q @ P253Q
|1307 CENTRAL AVENUE
|11691
|75Q256
|Orange
|P256Q @ P043Q
|160 BEACH 29 STREET
|11691
|75Q721
|Orange
|P721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL
|57-12 94 STREET
|11373
|75Q993
|Orange
|P993Q @ P499Q
|148-20 REEVES AVENUE
|11367
|79M645
|Red
|Coop Tech
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|79M973
|Orange
|ReStart Academy
|120-55 QUEENS BOULEVARD
|11415
|79Q950
|Red
|Pathways to Graduation
|8-21 BAY 25 STREET
|11691
|79Q950
|Orange
|Pathways to Graduation
|15-44 Hassock Street
|11691
(1) comment
The utter stupidity of opening the schools, compounded by the utter stupidity in how they finally closed these schools is enough to make your head explode. The poor parents, not knowing until the last second, what was going on. The school staff (from bus drivers to maintenance, etc) not knowing until the last second. FACTS dictate schools (& many businesses) should NEVER have been opened but due to the government's lack of understanding & compassion forced everything to open because as they believe: money is more important than lives. Very sad state we live in. I pray this administration gets voted out & then taken straight to prison (Cuomo/Dumblasio/Carazza too-not too thrilled with Mulgrew either as he sold us out very quickly).
