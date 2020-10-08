Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday that a total of 169 public school sites have closed in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases in New York City.

The Chronicle broke down the citywide data and found that 43 of those sites that have closed are within Queens.

That is an additional 11 school sites in Queens from the ZIP code-based school closures that de Blasio set in motion last Sunday. All the schools from de Blasio’s original school closure announcement, which were closed beginning on Tuesday, will remain so, according to the city Education Department.

The updated list of shutdowns was released on Wednesday evening after Gov. Cuomo issued a set of last-minute boundary modifications to the hotspot zones that the mayor had originally set in place. After the governor approved school closures within nine ZIP codes across the city Monday evening, he then released a different, conflicting set of boundaries of areas that are experiencing clusters on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor’s updated COVID maps break clusters and surrounding areas down into red, orange and yellow zones, under which schools in red and orange areas will be closed for two weeks, but in yellow zones they will remain open while being subject to mandatory weekly testing starting Oct. 16

Of the school sites that originally closed on Tuesday in Queens, four ended up being in a yellow zone under Gov. Cuomo’s modified hotspot boundaries, but according to the city, any schools that were previously shuttered will remain closed.

“The school sites that were closed previously will remain closed for that two week period even if they don’t end up under the new state rules… were still keeping them closed because based on our data it was the right thing to do," de Blasio said in a press event Thursday.

Additionally, there are 308 school sites in the yellow zones citywide. Of those, 162 are within Queens.

The city has released an interactive map that will tell residents whether their schools fall within a COVID hotspot at nyc.gov/covidzone.

The Chronicle has included a list of all school sites in Queens that fall into red or orange zones and will be closed for at least two weeks:

District Borough Number Zone ColorSchool NameBuilding AddressBuilding ZIP
24Q550OrangeHigh School for Arts and Business105-25 HORACE HARDING EXPY N11368
25Q164RedP.S. 164 Queens Valley138-01 77 AVENUE11367
25Q165OrangeP.S. 165 Edith K. Bergtraum70-35 150 STREET11367
25Q219OrangeP.S. 219 Paul Klapper144-39 GRAVETT ROAD11367
25Q425OrangeJohn Bowne High School63-25 MAIN STREET11367
25Q499OrangeThe Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology148-20 REEVES AVENUE11367
25Q525OrangeTownsend Harris High School149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE11367
25Q670OrangeRobert F. Kennedy Community High School75-40 PARSONS BOULEVARD11366
25Q792RedNorth Queens Community High School141-25 77TH ROAD11367
27Q043OrangeP.S. 043160 BEACH  29 STREET11691
27Q053RedM.S. 053 Brian Piccolo10-45 NAMEOKE STREET11691
27Q104OrangeP.S. 104 The Bays Water26-01 MOTT AVENUE11691
27Q106OrangeLighthouse Elementary School180 BEACH  35 STREET11691
27Q197RedP.S. 197 The Ocean School825 HICKSVILLE ROAD11691
27Q253RedP.S. 2531307 CENTRAL AVENUE11691
27Q260RedFrederick Douglass Academy VI High School8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
27Q282RedKnowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
27Q302RedQueens High School for Information, Research, and Technology8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
27Q309RedAcademy of Medical Technology: A College Board School8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
27Q319RedVillage Academy10-45 NAMEOKE STREET11691
27Q362RedWave Preparatory Elementary School535 BRIAR PLACE11691
28Q099OrangeP.S. 099 Kew Gardens82-37 KEW GARDENS ROAD11415
28Q139OrangeP.S. 139 Rego Park93-06 63 DRIVE11374
28Q157RedJ.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey63-55 102ND STREET11374
28Q175RedP.S. 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School64-35 102 STREET11374
28Q190OrangeJ.H.S. 190 Russell Sage68-17 AUSTIN STREET11375
28Q196RedP.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway71-25 113 STREET11375
28Q196RedP.S. 196 Grand Central Parkway112-15 71 ROAD11375
28Q206RedP.S. 206 The Horace Harding School61-02 98 STREET11374
28Q220RedP.S. 220 Edward Mandel62-10 108 STREET11375
28Q303RedThe Academy for Excellence through the Arts108-55 69 Avenue11375
28Q440OrangeForest Hills High School67-01 110 STREET11375
75Q177OrangeP177Q @ P139Q93-06 63 DRIVE11374
75Q177OrangeP177Q @ J190Q68-17 AUSTIN STREET11375
75Q255OrangeP255Q @ TOWNSEND HARRIS H.S.149-11 MELBOURNE AVENUE11367
75Q256RedP256Q @ P253Q1307 CENTRAL AVENUE11691
75Q256OrangeP256Q @ P043Q160 BEACH  29 STREET11691
75Q721OrangeP721Q @ JOHN F KENNEDY JR SCHOOL57-12 94 STREET11373
75Q993OrangeP993Q @ P499Q148-20 REEVES AVENUE11367
79M645RedCoop Tech8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
79M973OrangeReStart Academy120-55 QUEENS BOULEVARD11415
79Q950RedPathways to Graduation8-21 BAY 25 STREET11691
79Q950OrangePathways to Graduation15-44 Hassock Street11691

Buster57

The utter stupidity of opening the schools, compounded by the utter stupidity in how they finally closed these schools is enough to make your head explode. The poor parents, not knowing until the last second, what was going on. The school staff (from bus drivers to maintenance, etc) not knowing until the last second. FACTS dictate schools (& many businesses) should NEVER have been opened but due to the government's lack of understanding & compassion forced everything to open because as they believe: money is more important than lives. Very sad state we live in. I pray this administration gets voted out & then taken straight to prison (Cuomo/Dumblasio/Carazza too-not too thrilled with Mulgrew either as he sold us out very quickly).

