Seven firefighters were injured as the result of a four-alarm fire that raged through a chain of row stores in Jackson Heights Thursday night.
The fire that spread from 37-54 74 St. is believed to have started in a Asian restaurant at 10:50 p.m. according to Assistant Chief John Hodgens, both on Twitter and in an audio clip furnished by the FDNY.
“Our units arrived in four minutes to find heavy fire in the restaurant ... “ Hodgens said. “The fire had extended from the basement into the upper level above the ceiling, which is called the cockloft, and spread to numerous stores down the street.”
The fire went to four alarms, with the FDNY dispatching 39 units and 168 firefighters.
Hodgens said while the fire still was being fought that six firefighters were brought to area hospitals, though a seventh would be listed among the injured later on. None of the injuries were considered serious and no civilians were hurt.
The building is around the corner from Diversity Plaza, just three doors to the north of its eastern end. It is less than two blocks north of the elevated No. 7 train subway tracks at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street transit complex.
The FDNY said the fire was brought under control by 4:11 a.m. on Friday. Hodgens said six of the businesses on the block sustained damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.