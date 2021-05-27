The Hoover Manton Playground reconstruction has three goals: correct drainage issues, create a cohesive play experience and increase green space.
The $4,195,000 million project will completely revamp the multipurpose play area at the Manton Street and Main Street playground. Design plans include a sprinkler area, separate playgrounds for toddlers and young kids and an adult fitness area.
After listening to a city Parks Department presentation, Community Board 8 threw its full support behind the reconstruction.
“[The Parks Committee] voted unanimously to send a letter to the Parks Department that we support their changes and plans,” Bhitihara Martha Fulton, the committee chairperson, reported at the board’s May 19 meeting.
A partnership between Parks and the city Department of Environmental Protection, the project will include important drainage work that supports the city’s stormwater management goals.
It will incorporate a variety of requests that were raised at community input meetings, such as a separation between adult areas and play areas, space designated for bicycle and scooter riding and additional seating.
The play sections will be completely upgraded. The 2- to 5-year-olds area and the 5- to 12-year-olds area have similar amenities, but on different scales: Both have slides, a rock climbing wall, monkey bars and more, but the latter is much larger and higher off the ground.
Though separated, the pieces of age-distinguished play equipment will be located closer to one another than the older ones. Swing sets, set at 8 feet tall, will lie across the 1-acre play area.
Other park amenities include game tables, 1964 World’s Fair replica benches, picnic tables and hoop bicycle racks. Upgraded light posts, water fountains and water bottle filling stations are also included in the plans.
“What impressed everyone was the increased green space and the use of green space to divide up the various play activities,” Fulton continued.
According to Parks, increased planting areas and more shaded seating areas were requested by the community, but CB 8 Chairperson Martha Taylor said it’s a change she’s noticed in parks across the district, including Cunningham Park.
“They’re using a lot more plantings and green areas and I think that’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “It doesn’t really take away from the play part, but it’s pretty and it’s green and it’s more environmentally appropriate, so that’s great.”
The Hoover Manton reconstruction is expected to be completed by spring 2023, a spokesperson from the Parks Department told the Chronicle. The design phase is scheduled for a September completion and the project is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2022.
The existing comfort station also will be upgraded, but not as part of the reconstruction project. There is no timeline for the restrooms at this time.
