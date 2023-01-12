$30,000 taken in burglary: NYPD

Police are searching for this suspect for a Jan. 9 burglary in Elmhurst in which $30,000 was taken.

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

Police are looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted for a burglary in Elmhurst on Jan. 9 in which $30,000 was taken from a residence near the intersection of 95th Street and 40th road. Police in the 110th Precinct reported that the burglar pushed in a window air conditioner to gain access.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.