The NYPD is investigating the theft of 26 vehicles reported stolen from a Queens auto dealer’s lot in the overnight period between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
Police said the theft took place in the 110th Precinct at the Carsiri Queens dealership at 74-38 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst.
Police said unidentified individuals cut power to the facility and forced their way inside by breaking locks to a roll gate. Once inside they broke into the main office and stole keys to the vehicles.
The cars were taken during multiple return trips. Police also said about seven computers were taken, as well as other unidentified items.
The crime took place about three weeks after 20 luxury cars were taken from a Mitsubishi dealership in Jamaica.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
