21.2 percent in city test positive in early COVID checks

Gov. Cuomo on Thursday announced stepped up testing statewide for those with COVID-19 antibodies as the next step in combating the crisis.
So far, preliminary results show 21.2 percent of city residents and 13.9 percent of the statewide population have COVID-19 antibodies, which Cuomo’s office said means they are now immune to the virus.
At the same time he announced a massive expansion of diagnostic testing of residents living in apartment complexes run by the New York City Housing Authority.
Cuomo, an a transcript provided by his office, said preliminary testing in 40 locations in 19 counties has given state health officials basic data to work from, but that more is needed, and that testing will be a major initiative until the crisis is resolved.
“The survey developed a baseline infection rate by testing 3,000 people at grocery stores and other box stores over two days in 19 counties and 40 localities across the state,” Cuomo said. “It’s new, it’s technical, it’s complex, it’s a political football, but testing does a number of things for us. Number one, it reduces the spread of the virus by finding people who are positive, tracing their contacts and isolating them. That’s a function of testing.
“Testing also — what they call antibody testing — you test people to find out if they have the antibodies,” Cuomo added. “Why? Because if they have the antibodies they can donate blood for convalescent plasma which is one of the therapeutic treatments.”
The governor said testing also helps track the infection rates in various populations throughout the state.
“[W]here it’s higher, where it’s lower, to inform you on a reopening strategy and then when you start reopening, you can watch that infection rate to see if it’s going up,” he said. “If it’s going up, slow down on the reopening strategy. ... Let’s find out what the infection rate is. We have preliminary data on phase one and this is going to be ongoing. We did about 3,000 tests. We’re going to continue this testing on a rolling basis. We’ll have a larger and larger sample, but I want to see snapshots of that is happening with that rate. Is it going up? It is flat? Is it going down? It can really give us data to make decisions.
The NYCHA testing, Cuomo said, is largely a function of New York City having a more dense population than other parts of the state.
“More people getting on subways, getting on buses,” he said. “More people dealing with that density. We know that’s where it communicates. But, New York City Housing Authority — we’re starting more testing today at New York City Housing Authority facilities. You talk about public housing. I was a HUD secretary. I worked in public housing all across this nation. That is some of the densest housing in the United States of America. People crammed into elevators, crammed through small lobbies, overcrowding in their apartment. So, public housing does pose a special issue and it should be addressed.”
Cuomo also announced that he will work with U.S. Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens), Yvette Clarke (D-Brooklyn) and Nydia Velazquez (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) to work with churches in New York City and on Long Island to expand the amount of testing done in the African-American and Hispanic communities.
“One of the problems is finding a testing site, but many churches have said they would be willing to use their facilities for testing sites, Cuomo said. “As we ramp us the testing, I want to get it into the African-American, Latino community and using the churches as a network, I think, is going to be extraordinarily effective.
De Blasio spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie, in an email to the Chronicle on Friday, said the mayor announced last week that “the city will be opening six new community testing sites that are either at or near a NYCHA development and will prioritize NYCHA residents.”
Those will be run by the NYC Health + Hospitals, including one slated for Woodside.
In regard to Cuomo’s announcement, she said the state will be setting up a series of testing sites with Ready Responders, a private laboratory, at NYCHA developments including the Queensbridge Houses in Astoria, Highbridge Houses Edenwald Houses and Andrew Jackson Houses in the Bronx, Washington Houses in Manhattan, Hammel Houses and Red Fern Houses in the Rockaways, and Brevoort Houses in Brooklyn.
“While we are working to coordinate the logistics, the State is the main facilitator of this initiative is the State,” she said. “As the Mayor has said many, many times, we wanted as many New Yorkers to be tested as possible and wish the federal government would’ve made this more of a priority earlier in the outbreak. We are happy to have the State as a partner in this effort, but the federal government was late to the dance.”
This story has been updated to include statements and further information from the Mayor's Office.
