2022 traffic fatalities claimed 4 Queens kids

While the overall number of traffic fatalities may have dropped in 2022 compared to 2021, last year was the deadliest for children since Vision Zero was adopted, according to city statistics.
There was a total of 255 fatalities citywide in 2022, 16 of them children, according to the the Department of Transportation.
Throughout Queens, there were 68 fatalities, including four children.
One of the traffic fatalities of 2022 was that of Jonathan Martinez, 5, of East Elmhurst on Sept. 1.
The young boy was attempting to cross the street with his family when he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck on 100th and McIntosh streets. The child suffered from severe trauma to the head and torso as the driver fled the scene, according to police. After being sent to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, the boy was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the hit-and-run crime, Xavier Carchipulla, 40, of Astoria, who had seven license suspensions, was later charged Sept. 22 with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
“The defendant’s alleged criminal negligence while behind the wheel has brought absolute devastation to a family that continues to mourn their young child,” Katz said in a statement last year. “Driving is a privilege; it is not a right. To drive without a license is to place your own wishes over the needs of other people’s safety, leading to heartbreaking results.”
On a Vision Zero interactive map, South Jamaica between Merrick Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway; Sunnyside to Murray Hill around Northern Boulevard; Richmond Hill around Atlantic Avenue; and Ridgewood and Middle Village between Woodhaven Boulevard and Grand Avenue were the sites of many fatal accidents in 2022.
Despite a nationwide increase in traffic deaths, the city’s traffic fatalities fell by 6.6 percent from 273 in 2021, according to the DOT. The numbers were first reported by amNew York.
“The safety of all New Yorkers remains DOT’s number one priority,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement. “We are proud that last year saw some encouraging trends, but Mayor Adams has made it clear that where traffic fatalities citywide are concerned, the only acceptable number is zero.”
In Adams’ second State of the City address, he said that he was partnering with lawmakers in Albany to advance a package of six bills called Removing Offenders and Aggressive Drivers from Our Streets. The ROADS package would increase penalties for serious crashes, running red lights and impaired driving. It would also ensure swift consequences for those who drive with suspended or revoked licenses, along with removing the privilege of driving on city streets and suspending the registration of vehicles that collect five or more red-light camera violations within a 12-month period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.