A Ridgewood man has been sentenced to 19 months in federal prison for threatening to harm and murder United States senators and members of the House of Representatives two days after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Brendan Hunt, 37, was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 19 and convicted at a jury trial in Brooklyn this past April.
He was sentenced on Nov. 22 by U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen.
“We will not tolerate threats to members of the United States Congress or calls to overthrow our democratically elected government,” said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York in statement issued by his office. “Not only will we investigate and vigorously prosecute these crimes, but today’s sentence sends a clear message that those who seek to harm our representatives and bring chaos to our democracy will be punished.”
On Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the attack on the Capitol, Hunt posted a video titled “KILL YOUR SENATORS” that included the summary “Slaughter them all,” to BitChute, an Internet-based video sharing site.
In the video, Hunt made additional threats, exhorting his viewers to violence and telling them that “[w]e need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these m-----f-----s.”
Hunt also advocated for the violent overthrow of the federal government, claiming that “our government at this point is basically a handful of traitors ... so what you need to do is take up arms, get to D.C., probably the inauguration ... so called inauguration of this m-----f-----g communist Joe Biden ... [T]hat’s probably the best time to do this, get your guns, show up to D.C., and literally just spray these m-----f-----s ... put some bullets in their f------g heads.” Hunt stated, “If anybody has a gun, give me it, I’ll go there myself and shoot them and kill them ... [W]e have to take out these Senators and then replace them with actual patriots. This is a [Zionist Occupied Government].”
Peace’s office said the next day Hunt posted another video in which he stated “[t]hose 100 Senators should really be afraid about going into public now” and that “We have the first amendment, that’s still around, remember? And we have the second as well. There are really only a hundred of these weakling Senators. They are mass murdering psychopaths who are intent on our destruction, and they form an illegitimate government. Every single one of them just needs to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.