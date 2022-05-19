The commanding officer of the NYPD’s 112th Precinct was nothing if not direct on May 11 when discussing crime statistics at a virtual meeting of Community Board 6.
“Citywide, we are struggling with crime overall,” said Deputy Inspector Joseph Cappelmann. “The whole city is up 41 percent. There are 77 precincts in New York City. Every single precinct has experienced an increase in crime this year.”
In the 112th Precinct, with CompStat figures compiled through May 8, overall crime was up just under 45 percent year-to-date in the seven major, or index, categories.
Cappelmann also devoted an entirely separate segment of the meeting to fielding public questions and complaints regarding the ongoing investigation into the April 30 murder of Zhiwen Yan, a Chinese food delivery man who was shot while working in Forest Hills [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“Over the last four weeks, with the exception of some horrific acts of violence, some of our other crime has somewhat leveled off a bit,” he said. Over the last month, they have seen increases in murder, grand larceny and auto theft as opposed to the same 28-day period in 2021.
Auto theft, Cappelmann said, has spiked in the last month, particularly of late-model Honda CRVs, Accords and Civics.
“On the night of April 26th into the 27th we had six Honda CRVs stolen in one night,” he said. “That’s a devastating number for us here in the 112th because we don’t typically have a lot of [auto thefts].”
He said robberies have leveled off in the last month or so.
“What’s really been driving our robberies is robberies that begin as shoplifting,” he said. “The person goes into Burlington or Marshalls. They’re shoplifting and when confronted by a loss-prevention manager they typically pull a knife.”
Police believe a recent arrest will deal with three of those incidents.
“We’ve also had two bank robberies after having one in two years,” Cappelmannn said. “Recently our Major Case Squad made an arrest in one of those at a Chase branch at 118-30 Queens Blvd. on April 1. Our assaults are down in the last month but up year-to-date.” He did say that 70 percent of those cases have resulted in arrests, and identifications have been made in many others.
He said grand larceny numbers have been driven by an increase in identity theft, particularly involving New York State Excluded Workers funds. Cappelmann said criminals are compromising accounts and making illegal ATM withdrawals.
Asked later in the evening by board member Irina Tamayeva if he had enough staff and resources, Cappelmann also was direct.
“As to personnel, ask any police commander in a precinct if we need more personnel and we’ll say ‘100 percent. Absolutely,’” he answered. “That said, we have significant coverage. My officers are doing great work, phenomenal work every single day, putting themselves in harm’s way. The officers working here are very dedicated, and I would love to have as many officers as they will give me. But we do have sufficient personnel to handle what is going on here.”
