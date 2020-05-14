Grand larcenies have dropped nearly 80 percent in the 112th Precinct in the 28-day period through April 3 compared to 2019.
“I attribute that to some quality police work but also to the fact that there’s a lot less opportunity to commit shoplifting or unattended grand larceny because there’s nobody eating in restaurants,” said Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, which consists of Forest Hills and Rego Park.
The drop in grand larcenies is the reason overall crime in the precinct dropped by more than 30 percent during the period.
“There’s less opportunity to commit other crimes when all the malls and all the stores are closed,” Cappelmann told the Queens Chronicle Tuesday.
Burglaries increased from three to five, while robberies went from two to three.
“There’s been a little bit of a crime shift, maybe ... someone who is a shoplifter by trade and now there’s nowhere to shoplift so they become a commercial burglar or something along those lines,” Cappelmann said.
He said officers are checking up on businesses as the owners aren’t frequently visiting and a couple of arrests have been made.
“We’re a little different than most of the other places in Queens,” Cappelmann said, noting other precincts have been seeing more commercial burglaries.
Car thefts doubled from four to eight, with Cappelmann saying some were Honda CR-Vs and others were Honda Civics.
Felony assaults increased from three to four and rapes increased from one to two over the 28-day period.
The stats are up across the board in the precinct compared to 2019, except for rapes, but the commander said that was because the precinct just saw one of its most successful years. In fact, the precinct was in the top five in the city for biggest crime reduction in 2019.
Cappelmann said social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have been going well, with the Citywide All-Out Task Force also helping.
He said he sees a lot of stores with employees making sure customers are spaced out on line. There have been no arrests made regarding social distancing in the precinct.
“We’ve gotten great compliance, really no issues with that,” Cappelmann said.
