The biggest issue in the 110th Precinct is burglaries, according to Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, the commanding officer for the precinct consisting of Corona and Elmhurst.
It’s a problem “we knew we’d be facing because of all the businesses that were closed and vacated that were deemed nonessential,” he told the Chronicle on Tuesday.
There were 78 burglaries through May 3, compared with 28 through the same period in 2019, an increase of 178.6 percent.
Cermeli said patrols on the overnight shift have beefed up. He said most stores have taken the money out of their registers but a burglar at an auto body shop will take tools and one at a salon will take beauty products.
“They’re taking whatever they can get that’s of value,” Cermeli said, adding, “There are definitely some desperate people that are trying to take advantage of this pandemic, which is a complete shame.”
The precinct has seen a 57.4 percent increase in robberies, with 96 through May 3, compared to 61 through the same time a year ago.
Cermeli said many of the arrests have occurred around train stations or in the surrounding area, with property being taken by force. He said plainclothes patrols and neighborhood coordination officer involvement has stepped up.
But, he acknowledged, people are taking a financial hit and the upcoming warmer weather will bring more people outside.
“We’re definitely getting ready for our busy season,” Cermeli said.
There’s been a nearly 23 percent increase in index crimes overall through May 3 compared to 2019. Rapes have decreased from 14 to 11. Grand larcenies went from 185 to 168, a 9.2 percent decrease.
Car break-ins increased slightly from 23 to 27.
On a positive note he said many officers are returning from being out sick. There had been about 50 out at the height of the crisis but the number is down around 10, with morale increasing in the precinct.
Cermeli said there have been no arrests regarding social distancing, with a focus on educating people outside. He said his officers have been handing out masks and personal protective equipment to residents walking in public.
“People get the message,” Cermeli said. “We’re not seeing a lot of pushback from that because the community here is very receptive to my officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.