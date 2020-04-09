With most businesses closed because of the coronavirus, executives from Queens Place and Queens Center malls asked Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, to pay special attention to avoid burglaries.
“But there are so many little mom-and-pop stores along Roosevelt Avenue and Junction Boulevard that although we patrol, there’s just so many of them,” Cermeli told the Chronicle Tuesday.
The precinct has seen a spike in commercial burglaries with bodegas, restaurants and bars especially getting hit.
Alarms are not being tripped in most cases and it’s sometimes a day or two before the victim realizes what happened.
“My officers are taking that as a top priority right now but unfortunately in a lot of these cases we’re not finding out until the next morning or the next day that a location was broken into,” Cermeli said.
He said criminals have been creative, entering through rooftops, rear doors and cellars from adjacent buildings. Police have responded with helicopters flying over stores at night.
“We are seeing a little bit of a decrease in the past week, so it looks like we’re starting to get ahead of it and we’re starting to make some progress,” Cermeli said.
Two men were arrested Monday for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at National Street and 43rd Avenue. A dispute escalated and saw one man pull out a gun and another pull out a machete. Police were able to apprehend the two men who fled into a building, following a blood trail and witnesses. The person who was shot is not likely to die.
Cermeli said the mood in the precinct has been very good and that professions such as police officers and teachers are receiving more respect now.
“People have a new appreciation of teachers because they’re becoming teachers at home so they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is more difficult than I ever thought it was.’”
He also noted that many cops have been out sick as the coronavirus spreads.
“These are people that we work closely with,” Cermeli said. “We’re not able to keep that social distancing too easily because we’re in a police car on top of one another or we’re responding to jobs that we might be in tight spaces.”
The commanding officer noted that some of them are returning from being out.
“That gives encouragement to people that it’s not all doom and gloom,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.