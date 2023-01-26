The NYPD’s 104th Precinct is accepting donations of new and gently used winter coats that will be distributed to people in the community through Jan. 31.
The collection is being sponsored by the precinct’s Domestic Violence and Community Affairs units.
All coats should be clean and in good condition, and can be dropped off at the station house at 64-02 Catalpa Avenue in Ridgewood. The Community Affairs Office can be reached at (718) 386-2446.
