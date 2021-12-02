Andrew Fontanetta, a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, recently was honored on Nov. 23 for having driven more than 1 million miles in his 30-year career without a traffic accident.
Fontanetta was recognized by USPS leadership and received a plaque from the National Safety Council in a ceremony hosted at the Forest Hills Post Office on Queens Boulevard — ZIP code 11375.
“I am proud to work for the Postal Service and have been able to raise my family with this job,” Fontanetta said in a press release. “I have provided a stable life for them. I like when people get excited about packages arriving. Both kids and adults get excited when I pull up. They are usually tracking it. Being on the route for so long, I know when the addresses are incorrect or missing anything. I have been on the same route for 30 years. Over the years, I have seen a lot of people come and go.”
The USPS pointed out that the accomplishment is more remarkable in densely packed Queens.
“Safe driving is no accident,” said District Manager Frank Calabrese. “The safety of our employees is our top priority, and we are proud that our comprehensive safe driver training program is second to none.”
