Sundaes and strawberry shortcakes are still a go despite some recent confusion that a bill passed last year prohibits people under 21 from purchasing whipped cream.
In 2021, a bill introduced by state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) to prohibit the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as whippits or whip-its, to those under 21 years old was passed.
Many took that to mean, however, that the actual cans of whipped cream could not be sold to those deemed underage by the bill.
Instead, it is the cartridges themselves, the type that one would insert into a dispenser for fresh whipped cream, that ID will be required for.
“There has been a misinterpretation of the language and intent of the bill,” Addabbo said in a press release Monday.
“My bill is not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream dispensers, but the small, individual charger or cartridge inside the whipped cream canisters that is the target of this law.”
The legislation specifies, “the term ‘whipped cream charger’ shall mean a steel cylinder or cartridge filled with nitrous oxide (N2O) that is used as a whipping agent in a whipped cream dispenser.”
The items can be used as a recreational drug if users crack open and inhale the gas to get a high from it.
Many media reports over the weekend stated that canned whipped cream would require proof of age and that cashiers in stores had begun enforcing it and Addabbo sought to address the confusion today.
He took up the anti-whippit cause as concerns were raised in his district, and across the state, over the piles of used cartridges littering the streets.
“A few days after I was informed by the Governor’s Office that it had become law, I began finding hundreds of these canisters on 156th Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard,” Addabbo told the Chronicle back in December.
“A lot of them were green with fancy lettering. That tells me they are being marketed to children. No baker or cook is going to use those neon green canisters. They say ‘Whip-it’ on the side! That’s definitely targeting younger kids.”
He said in a statement last year that they were indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), who sponsored the bill in the Assembly, said in a statement last year, “Our bill will greatly improve the quality of life throughout our state by removing the unused whipped cream canisters from our streets, and prevent their dangerous misuse — especially among our youth,” Pheffer Amato said.
Studies have shown that younger people are most at risk when it comes to inhalants because they are inexpensive, easy to obtain, and may provide one of the easiest ways to get high.
